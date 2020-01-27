Zacks: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Given $202.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Verona Pharma’s rating score has improved by 28.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $202.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Verona Pharma an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ TARA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,666. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $157.60. The company has a market capitalization of $467.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $0.40. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

