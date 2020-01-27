ZCore (ZCR) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. ZCore has a market capitalization of $187,654.00 and approximately $426.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $13.77 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,186,480 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $18.94, $13.77, $50.98, $32.15, $5.60, $33.94, $51.55, $20.33, $24.68, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

