Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,688 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up 2.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $23,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 372,156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 274,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 274,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,872,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.13.

In other news, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,205.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total value of $7,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,546,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBRA traded down $7.64 on Monday, hitting $245.06. 177,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,618. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.85 and a 200-day moving average of $222.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $166.15 and a 12-month high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

