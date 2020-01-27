Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $48.07 on Monday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.30. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

