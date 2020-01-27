ZrCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34,685.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $34,685.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00016285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

