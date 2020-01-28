$0.76 EPS Expected for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.74. Virtusa posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million.

VRTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

NASDAQ VRTU traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $42.31. 2,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,336. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other Virtusa news, EVP Thomas R. Holler sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $452,469.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,121.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,619.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,535 shares of company stock worth $2,135,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 1,640.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 18.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 94.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

