$0.86 EPS Expected for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.77. Gartner reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,830 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $441,083.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,279.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 9,968 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $1,565,474.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,981 shares of company stock worth $9,388,070 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gartner by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $161.55. 404,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,233. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.81. Gartner has a one year low of $124.77 and a one year high of $171.77.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

