$1.64 EPS Expected for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to post earnings per share of $1.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.59. Mellanox Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.59 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLNX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,992. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. Mellanox Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.97.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

