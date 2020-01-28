12,895 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,424 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,155,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,801,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,315,000 after purchasing an additional 57,705 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,555,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,719,000 after buying an additional 177,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,004,000 after purchasing an additional 561,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,027 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.61. 358,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,885,261. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

