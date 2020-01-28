12,929 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,217,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 601.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,399,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Generac by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,775,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.48. 84,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $107.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

