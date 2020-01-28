15,295 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,120 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 103.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,801,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 429,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KSU. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

NYSE:KSU traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.99. 661,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,070. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $674,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

