1,655 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,331,000 after buying an additional 57,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,726,000 after buying an additional 100,742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,642,000 after buying an additional 177,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $127.46. 19,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

