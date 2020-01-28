1,863 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,863 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 517.3% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.06. 539,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,817. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

