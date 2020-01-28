1irstcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $115,129.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00017026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $61.20 million and approximately $115,129.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00022653 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00052839 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000646 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,307 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

