$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $8.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

ALK traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 96,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $72.22.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $101,906.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

