$2.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to announce sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Ryder System also posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $8.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $8.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith acquired 1,831 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ryder System by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,902,000 after purchasing an additional 126,270 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of R traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 528,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

