264,979 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 264,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,233,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. 377,334 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

