3,123 Shares in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Welltower by 38.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 955,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,894,000 after acquiring an additional 263,246 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 4.4% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $93.17.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

