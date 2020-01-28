3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.30 to $9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion to $32.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.70 billion.3M also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.30-9.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $169.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of 3M from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

