3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.30 to $9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion to $32.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.70 billion.3M also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 9.30-9.75 EPS.
Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $169.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.89.
3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
