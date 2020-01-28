$4.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.73 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $19.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.35 billion to $19.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.61 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.58. 566,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

