$57.47 Million in Sales Expected for Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) to announce sales of $57.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meet Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.30 million. Meet Group reported sales of $52.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full year sales of $211.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $211.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $233.97 million, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $240.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meet Group.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEET. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meet Group by 445.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 472,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 385,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Meet Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,811,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 234,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meet Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,221,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,169,000 after buying an additional 192,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Meet Group by 413.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 178,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in Meet Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 12,032,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,873,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEET traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.51. 787,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Meet Group has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $401.58 million, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

