$666.85 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce $666.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $663.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $672.00 million. Copa reported sales of $656.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $708.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.59 million. Copa had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

CPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of Copa stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.43. 10,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,765. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.91. Copa has a 12-month low of $77.57 and a 12-month high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. CWM LLC lifted its position in Copa by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Copa in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

