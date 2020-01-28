$69.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report sales of $69.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.08 billion and the lowest is $68.12 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $71.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $265.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.65 billion to $267.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $276.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $268.19 billion to $286.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 895,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after buying an additional 780,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,318,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,856,954. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

