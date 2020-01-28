812 Shares in BP plc (NYSE:BP) Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.45. 6,631,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,923,768. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. Research analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

