885 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.