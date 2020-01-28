A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.127-3.157 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.A. O. Smith also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.28. 697,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,813. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.