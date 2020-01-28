Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,208 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,821,000 after purchasing an additional 821,189 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $52,476,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 563,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,695,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $141,849,000 after purchasing an additional 474,836 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.90. 1,741,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

