Abyss Token (ABYSS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $410,529.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Kyber Network, HitBTC and ZBG. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, IDEX, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, YoBit, BitForex, Indodax, CoinPlace, HitBTC, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, CoinBene, Ethfinex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

