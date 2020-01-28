Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 155.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.