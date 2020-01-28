Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $135.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Acceleron Pharma traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $78.67, with a volume of 1342983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

XLRN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $452,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 87.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.