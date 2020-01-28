Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $135.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Acceleron Pharma traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $78.67, with a volume of 1342983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.
XLRN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.
In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.25.
Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Acceleron Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLRN)
Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.
Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.