Adelphoi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $413.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $109,981.00 and $413.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

