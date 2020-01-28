Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $7.54 on Tuesday, reaching $354.44. 1,056,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,751. The company has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $237.27 and a twelve month high of $355.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

