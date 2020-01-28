AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th.

MINC stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

