Afterpay Touch Group (ASX:APT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:APT) was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$34.50 ($24.47) and last traded at A$36.70 ($26.03), approximately 2,704,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$37.00 ($26.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$29.52.

About Afterpay Touch Group (ASX:APT)

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

