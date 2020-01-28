Afterpay Touch Group (ASX:APT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:APT) was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$34.50 ($24.47) and last traded at A$36.70 ($26.03), approximately 2,704,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$37.00 ($26.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$29.52.

About Afterpay Touch Group (ASX:APT)

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Touch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay Touch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit