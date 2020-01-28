Ag Growth International Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.
TSE AFN traded up C$1.43 on Tuesday, reaching C$47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,323. The firm has a market cap of $859.16 million and a PE ratio of 156.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.37. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$37.84 and a 52 week high of C$63.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83.
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$260.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$255.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 2.9740921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.
