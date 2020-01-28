Ag Growth International Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE AFN traded up C$1.43 on Tuesday, reaching C$47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,323. The firm has a market cap of $859.16 million and a PE ratio of 156.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.37. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$37.84 and a 52 week high of C$63.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$260.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$255.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 2.9740921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.00.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

