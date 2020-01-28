Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AGYS. ValuEngine cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, October 25th. National Securities began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

AGYS traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 325,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,186. The stock has a market cap of $714.77 million, a PE ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Agilysys has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Agilysys by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Agilysys by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Agilysys by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Agilysys by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 335.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 222,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

