Agrocoin (AGRO) Reaches Market Cap of $4.02 Million

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Agrocoin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Agrocoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. Agrocoin has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $436,164.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Agrocoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.82 or 0.05572927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00127744 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033576 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Agrocoin Profile

AGRO is a token. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. Agrocoin’s official message board is medium.com/@agrocoin.org . The official website for Agrocoin is bitagro.io . Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI

Buying and Selling Agrocoin

Agrocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.