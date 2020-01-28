AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AK Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AK Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

AKS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,056,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. AK Steel has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. AK Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AK Steel will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AK Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in AK Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AK Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in AK Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in AK Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

