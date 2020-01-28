AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AK Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AK Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.
AKS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,056,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. AK Steel has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AK Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in AK Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AK Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in AK Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in AK Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.
AK Steel Company Profile
AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.
