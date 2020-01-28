Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Price Target Increased to C$7.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.68% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alacer Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Alacer Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alacer Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th.
Alacer Gold stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.07. 342,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,545. Alacer Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.03 and a 52-week high of C$7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.98.
About Alacer Gold
Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.
Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.