Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Price Target Increased to C$7.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alacer Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Alacer Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alacer Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Alacer Gold stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.07. 342,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,545. Alacer Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.03 and a 52-week high of C$7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.98.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$190.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alacer Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

