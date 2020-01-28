Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AA shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gabelli cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000.

NYSE:AA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. 183,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,574. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.