Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,634,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,017,000 after purchasing an additional 439,248 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $205.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.86. The company has a market cap of $543.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

