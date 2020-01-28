Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER)’s stock price rose 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51, approximately 267,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 397,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

WTER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Alkaline Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 99,418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Alkaline Water Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

