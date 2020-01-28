Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Market Perform Rating from Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Get Alkermes alerts:

ALKS opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.76. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $1,382,638.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,575,176.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 11.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 68.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 139,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.