Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Receives $665.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $665.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 32.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 13.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 77.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 6.0% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 692.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded up $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $799.35. 65,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $799.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $768.04. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $600.23 and a 12-month high of $816.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany will post 38.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.