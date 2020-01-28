Allena Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.12. 1,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,909. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.73. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 158,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

