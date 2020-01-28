Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.18, approximately 154,697 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 184,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

ALNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

The company has a market cap of $53.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 158,908 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

