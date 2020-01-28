Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Short Interest Up 19.2% in January

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,580,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 12,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 129.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 81.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGN. UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.21. The company had a trading volume of 74,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $194.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.75.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. Allergan’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

