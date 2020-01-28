Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,268 shares during the period. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $36,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000.

QMOM stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. 191 shares of the company were exchanged. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.

