Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $108,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after acquiring an additional 219,447 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $752,469,000 after acquiring an additional 82,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.25.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $19.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,450.94. 60,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,393.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1,269.88. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,000.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

