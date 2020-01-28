Althea Group (ASX:AGH) Trading Down 4.3%

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Althea Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:AGH)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.43 ($0.30) and last traded at A$0.45 ($0.32), approximately 668,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.47 ($0.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.67.

About Althea Group (ASX:AGH)

Althea Group Holdings Limited imports, cultivates, produces, and supplies medicinal cannabis in Australia. It offers cannabis oil under the Capilano, Champlain Indica, Jasper, and Rideau names; and dried flower under the Henik name. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

